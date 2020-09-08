Two men are dead following an off-road-vehicle crash on Sand Dunes Road in Grant County.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Alexander Benefiel was riding westbound and 54-year-old Rick Peak was riding eastbound.
Both were driving at a high rate of speed when they approached each other at a slight bend in the road.
GCSO said that is when the vehicles collided head-on, ejecting both Benefiel and Peak.
Good Samaritans and Grant County Deputies performed CPR on both riders but they were later confirmed deceased at the scene.
Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
