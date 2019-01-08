Two men were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 291 in the Nine Mile Falls area on Tuesday night.
Washington State Patrol says the two-car collision occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 291 near Charles Rd. at milepost 9 about four miles south of Suncrest.
29-year-old Patrick Riel of Spokane and 31-year-old Austin Cline of Spokane Valley were standing at the back their disabled Honda Civic on the right side of the roadway southbound, when 57-year-old Janet Lemaire of Nine Mile Falls veered off in a Volkswagen Eos and struck the vehicle along with the two men.
Both Riel and Cline were transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where their conditions are unknown at this time. Lemaire was uninjured.
WSP says drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.