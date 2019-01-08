Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN INCREASING AND LINGERING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... .AS OF 8 PM, SURFACE TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW FREEZING AROUND SPOKANE AND COEUR D'ALENE AND POINTS NORTH UNDER PERSISTENT NORTHEAST FLOW. A SECOND BAND OF MOISTURE MOVING INTO THESE AREAS IS EXPECTED TO BRING AN ADDITIONAL TENTH TO QUARTER OF AN INCH OF PRECIPITATION. THIS WILL MAINLY FALL AS FREEZING RAIN AROUND SPOKANE AND COEUR D ALENE AND MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN FOR POINTS NORTH OF DEER PARK AND SANDPOINT. TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN VERY SLICK AND HAZARDOUS. AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE MOSES LAKE...EPHRATA...GRAND COULEE, AND NESPELEM IN THE WESTERN COLUMBIA BASIN. FURTHER WEST...SNOW HAS BEEN THE DOMINANT WEATHER TYPE FOR THE CASCADES, WENATCHEE AREA, AND OKANOGAN VALLEY SO FAR BUT POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN CANNOT BE RULED OUT AROUND BLEWETT PASS AND WENATCHEE BEFORE SUNRISE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS. * WHERE...MAINLY NORTHERN HALF OF SPOKANE AND KOOTENAI COUNTIES, INCLUDING COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, SPOKANE, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, AND DAVENPORT. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROADS ARE REPORTED TO BE TREACHEROUS AT THIS HOUR RESULTING IN NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS. THE COMBINATION OF LIGHT SNOW EARLIER AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD TO ICY ROADS THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&