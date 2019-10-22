COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Two men had to be rescued from Lake Coeur d'Alene Tuesday after their boat was swamped by large waves.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the men were spotted several hundred feet off the NIC beach clinging to what appeared to be a floating log on Tuesday, October 22.
Responders from the Sheriff's Office and the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department arrived and were able to pull the men onto a boat and give them medical treatment.
The men, identified as 25-year-old Dillon Szafas of Coeur d'Alene and 33-year-old Jeffery Fries of Post Falls, had been duck hunting in Cougar Bay. They were heading back to the 3rd Street Docks when the 12-foot flat-bottom boat they were in started hitting some large waves.
Szafas, who was driving the boat at the time, said one wave came up and over the front of the boat, causing it to swamp and flip.
Although the men had personal flotation devices on board, neither of them were wearing one, according to the Sheriff's Office. Instead, they clung to their floating duck decoys in order to stay above water. Neither of them were injured but both were treated at the scene for mild hypothermia.
It appears the boat being over loaded due to its small size and amount of gear being carried caused it to ride too low in the water, according to the Sheriff's Office. This contributed to the boat swamping. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Sheriff's Office offered a reminder to all boaters to be aware of their vessel's legal weight capacity and be sure not to exceed it. It's also recommended for all people on a boat to wear life jackets, especially when boating during bad and cold weather.
