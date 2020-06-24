Update, June 24, 2020, 12:00 pm:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Two men who were seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Rathdrum have been identified.
According to FAA records reviewed by KHQ, 78-year-old Jim Charbonneau of Spokane is the owner of the 2003 Enstrom 280FX helicopter and holds a student pilot license. Accompanying him was 42-year-old Jay Schranck, a registered flight instructor.
The helicopter went down approximately three miles from where it took off. According to radar records obtained by KHQ, the helicopter never reached flight altitude. Witnesses said it was flying low enough to clip power lines as it went down.
Charbonneau and Schrank were both initially taken to Kootenai Health before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Their injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Neighbors of Charbonneau's Spokane Valley home had expressed concern in the past about a helipad installed on the property in 2018. As The Spokesman-Review first reported, the Spokane County Commission voted back in February to pursue legal action against Charbonneau for operating the helipad.
Charbonneau in turn, accused Spokane County of bullying him and wasting taxpayer money to go after a private citizen.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor but the investigation regarding the exact circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.
*Correction: A previous version of this story included incorrect spelling of Jay Schranck's last name. It was subsequently incorrectly reported that there were no FAA licenses issued under his name. Those errors have been corrected in this version.*
Previous Coverage:
Update, June 24, 6:40 am:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who survived a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum on Tuesday, June 23.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Jay Schrank of Rathdrum and 78-year-old Jim Charbonneau of Spokane were both initially taken to Kootenai Health. They have both since been transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Previous Coverage:
RATHDRUM, Idaho - Fire officials have confirmed they are on scene of a helicopter crash outside of Rathdrum. The approximate location is Highway 41 and Wyoming Ave.
Kootenai Fire and and Northern Lake Firefighters are on scene. The helicopter was fully engulfed in flames.
The incident commander on scene tells KHQ two people were on board but both survived and have non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the helicopter was having obvious trouble shortly before the crash. Fire crews say this could impact power in the area.
First responders are asking the public to please avoid the area.
