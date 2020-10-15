SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are investigating a reported attempted robbery at a Spokane Valley residence on Wednesday. According to police, during the incident, one suspect shot a gun into the floor of the home. Police said one victim was punched in the face.
The adult man and woman victims said two men suspected knocked on their door. They said the suspects, both wearing masks, asked if a neighboring home was for rent. When the woman victim was distracted, police said the suspects then pushed her down and entered the home. The suspects confronted the man while one suspect kept the woman on the ground.
Police said the woman victim yelled that the suspects had the wrong house and insisted they were looking for somebody else.
According to police, the suspects fled the area in a white SUV that was last seen northbound on Dishman Road.
The suspects were described as white males, 25-35 years old. One suspect described as tall with a stocky build, approximately 6’00”- 6’02” and 280 pounds, and the other shorter with a medium build, estimated at 5’10”- 6’00” and 180 pounds.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference
