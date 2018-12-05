ASOTIN, Wash. - Two men have been arrested following two separate drug searches in Asotin County.
According to Asotin County law enforcement, a narcotics-related search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2200 block of Appleside Boulevard in Asotin County.
Detectives found and seized about 52.13 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 15 separate baggies.
According to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office, multiple glass meth smoking pipes, meth smoking water bongs, scales and packaging material were also found. As a result, detectives booked 50-year-old Gregory Wayne Chestnut into the Asotin County Jail on felony charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Information was also discovered that led detectives to believe more meth was in the possession of a second suspect living in a motor home in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue in Asotin County.
After being granted a warrant to search the motor home, detectives found an additional 38.83 grams of meth packed into eight separate baggies, multiple meth smoking pipes, spoons, a digital scale and packaging material.
Detectives booked 58-year-old Trevis Lee Green Jr. into the Asotin County Jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.