KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Two women who were reported missing on November 3rd from Pendleton, Oregon were located this morning. One of them was sadly found dead.
At 11:45, police received a call from a hunter reporting a deceased female in the Solitaire Saddle area in Panhandle National Forest. Deputies and Forest Service Law Enforcement responded, following the hunter to the location of the woman. It appears she died of exposure.
Nearby, a vehicle was located where a second disabled woman was found alive. She is the daughter of the woman found by the hunter. While investigations are still on-going, investigators say it appears the two women were traveling to Utah when their GPS unit led them to national forest. There, the car broke down. The mother left to seek help and unfortunately succumbed to the harsh outdoor conditions. While the investigation is still on-going, there does not appear to be foul play at this time.
Family of the daughter has been notified and are traveling to the area to be reunited with her in this difficult time.