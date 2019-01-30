The dominoes continue to fall in the Lori Isenberg embezzlement scheme.

Two more of her daughters, Traci Tesch and April Eliza Barnes, enter guilty pleas for conspiracy to commit federal program theft.

Both women are accused of receiving over $10,000 from their mother, Lori Isenberg.

Isenberg pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of wire fraud and one count of federal program theft in an elaborate scheme to de-fraud the North Idaho Housing Coalition.

A sentencing date for both Tesch and Barnes is set for May 1st, 2019.