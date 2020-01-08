SPOKANE, Wash. - Two more people have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in staged accident schemes that the former developer of the Ridpath Apartment project also pleaded guilty to.
Brittany Harris, 34, of Newport and Michele Smith, 49, of Spokane Valley, were sentenced for their participation in the insurance fraud scheme. The scheme involved staged automobile, boating and stair fall accidents, according to a release from the US Department of Justice.
Back in April, Ridpath developer Ron Wells pleaded guilty to nine different felony counts in connection to the same scheme.
Harris was sentenced to a 13-month imprisonment and Smith to a 10-month imprisonment followed by three years of court supervision after each is released from prison.
According information disclosed during court proceedings, Harris was involved in five staged accidents, two automobile, one boating and two stair falls. Insurance companies were defrauded out of $997,202, of which Harris received $135,000.
Smith was involved in two staged stair fall accidents and one staged automobile accident that defrauded insurance companies out of $472,650. Smith received approximately $76,000 of that total.
Harris and Smith both played the role of "injured victims" in several phony accidents and received medical treatment for fictitious or intentionally inflicted injuries, according to court information.
