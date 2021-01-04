Two more United States Postal Service employees were charged in federal court with mail theft.
According to federal court documents, Ethelda Leshik and Stuart Heberlein are accused of stealing mail over the last year.
The documents don't show where they lived and worked but we did reach out to USPS for more information.
Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face trial later this year.
In October, another USPS employee was accused of stealing mail. His trial was supposed to start next week but it's been pushed back to February to give both sides more time to prepare.
