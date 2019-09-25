UPDATE on SEPTEMBER 25, 2019 at 10:03 PM:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Appleway Blvd., from University Road to Farr Road, is closed following a high-speed, multi-motorcycle crash Wednesday night.
According to first responders, two motorcycle riders were ejected from their bikes after failing to negotiate a curve and jumping a curve on Appleway Blvd. Investigators said they still aren't sure if they two were racing.
First responders arrived on scene and rendered aid before transporting the two riders to the hospital in critical condition.
Spokane Police are continuing to investigate the crash and plan to interview the two other riders who were with the two injured riders when the crash happened.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is a large emergency response in the area of Appleway Blvd. and Dartmouth Road following a multi-motorcycle crash in the Spokane Valley.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday night after witnesses said they heard several motorcycles racing through the area and then a large crash.
KHQ is on scene, working to gather more information. This post will be updated when more information becomes available.