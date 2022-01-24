UPDATE, JAN. 24: The two SPD officers who shot the man holding a child at knifepoint have been put on administrative leave while the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SSIR) team looks into the incident.
According to the most recent release on the incident, additional calls about the DV incident came in, saying at least one person appeared injured was taking place. When officers arrived, a man was holding a knife to a toddler. Several moments later, the shooting occurred. The toddler was not injured.
Officers rendered first aid to the suspect, and care was transferred to Spokane Fire Department and paramedics. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
All further information related to the incident will come from the SIIR team, and SPD will release the name of the involved officers in the coming days.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man that police say was holding a knife to an infant's throat, was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
It started just after noon, near Desmet and Cook in north Spokane, when police chief Craig Meidl said a woman calling in hysterics saying that her baby was dead.
Per Chief Meidl: Officers arrived and found a man with a knife to an infant's throat. Officers opened fire and hit the suspect, who was killed at the scene.
The infant was not injured.
SPD is still investigating the events that led up to this incident, and ultimately, the shooting.
Two Spokane police officers fired their weapons, and, per standard protocol, will be placed on administrative leave. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will likely be investigating, as it involves Spokane Police.