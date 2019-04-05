LEWISTON, Idaho - Two people were arrested after a SWAT team and task force took down a Lewiston drug house.
According to the Lewiston Police Department, 38-year-old Joshua Musgrove and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Andrea Ruddell, were both arrested on drug charges Friday.
Authorities executed a narcotics search warrant on their home in the 100 block of Thain Road that day. The warrant had been the result of a long-term investigation by Lewiston Police detectives and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force.
The home had been the source of numerous citizen drug complaints, city code enforcement issues and calls for police service.