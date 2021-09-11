SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two people have been arrested after allegedly robbing someone in downtown Spokane and then fleeing police to the South Hill.
The robbery was reported early Saturday afternoon near 1100 West First St where the caller said he was robbed at gunpoint. Shortly after, police located the suspects vehicle driving on 4th and Maple and attempted to stop the car.
The vehicle fled, causing police to engage in a chase across parts of the South Hill. Police were able to stop the vehicle on East 61st and South Smith Avenue after they crashed into a yard. The driver was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, and Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle. The passenger was charged with 1st Degree Robbery.
Police say there were no injuries or damage of any sort, except to the suspects car which crashed.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.