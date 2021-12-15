SPOKANE, Wash. - Two people have been arrested for their alleged role in a drug deal turned homicide that happened on the south hill in November.
A man was shot and killed on Nov. 27 near a Nomnom gas station on West 10th Ave. during a confrontation over a drug deal, according to court documents.
The man who was killed was 35-year-old Aaron Houghton and after a four-hour standoff with police on the south hill, Henry Zeiger was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and robbery after witnesses said he was seated in the back seat of the shooter's car.
According to our partners at the Spokesman-Review, witnesses say Silva was the driver of the vehicle and the one who shot Houghton, according to court documents.
This past Thursday Tiffany Reynolds, 27, and Manuel Silva, 29, were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and two counts of robbery and assault after multiple phone calls with a Spokane County jail inmate, Justin Rounds.
Rounds is in jail awaiting trial for assault, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Rounds also pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges related to several robberies.
According to court documents, Silva said he had to get rid of the car involved in the homicide and both Silva and Reynolds said they were concerned about getting arrested and planned to leave town. The group also talked about Zeiger's arrest and concern he would talk to police about the shooting.
Reynolds said she is dating Silva but denied being at the shooting. Silva said Reynolds was with him and Zeiger during the incident. He initially said it was Zeiger who fired his weapon but later said he was on drugs and may have fired without knowing, according to court documents.
Right now, both Silva and Reynolds remain in the Spokane County jail, each on a $1 million bond.