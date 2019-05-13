SPOKANE - The Spokane Police Reserve Unit arrested two people in the Logan neighborhood during a bait bike sting Monday, May 13.
The bike, which was set up at the Safeway at Mission and Hamilton, was taken by two different men.
Police say 30-year-old Aaron Radnor tried taking the bike after having a conversation with another man. He had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest and was in possession of meth.
Policce set the bike back up and within ten minutes, 23-year-old Dustin Baughman, who was also in possession of meth, tried riding away on it. Baughman had three warrants out of his arrest.
Both men were booked into the Spokane County jail for second degree theft, possession of drugs and their warrants.