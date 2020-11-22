SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to a report of a structure fire spreading from the basement of a residence on the morning of Sunday Nov. 22.
Authorities reported observing thick acrid smoke coming from the building and were able to respond within three minutes of the report. After locating the fire, SFD extinguished the flames and searched the building for any remaining victims.
Before SFD's arrival, two adults (one male and female) escaped from the building with severe burns and were transported to the hospital to receive medical care. The male victim was then transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Authorities are still investigating the scene and will provide ongoing information.
