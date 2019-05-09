OLDTOWN, Idaho - Two people had to be extricated from a vehicle and taken to hospitals after a crash in Oldtown, Idaho.
According to Idaho State Police, 34-year-old James Deerwester was driving a Toyota pickup on eastbound US2 at Leclerc Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Deerwester continued across all lanes of the highway and collided head-on with a concrete jersey barrier, causing his vehicle to roll until it came to a stop on its side at the bottom of an embankment.
Both Deerwester and his passenger, 58-year-old Robert Lange, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Deerwester was taken by ground ambulance to Newport Hospital while Lange was taken by air ambulance to Sacred Heart in Spokane.
Idaho State Police say seat belts were not being worn during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.