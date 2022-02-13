Life flight silver mountain

UPDATE: 

A second Life Flight was performed at around 1:40 p.m. for a child who was reported injured on the Silverbelt run.

The child was transported to the Mountain House via toboggan by Silver Mountain Ski Patrol and then transferred to the Life Flight helicopter.  

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

KELLOGG, Idaho -  At around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, an 18-year-old male was reported injured in the Noah’s Terrain Park at Silver Mountain Resort. 

Ski Patrol responded and contacted Life Flight to dispatch a medical helicopter. 

Skies were clear which allowed the helicopter to land on the mountain top and the person was transferred to their care.

KHQ is also aware of reports of a second Life Flight performed at Silver Mountain. We're working to confirm the information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

