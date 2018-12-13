WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover collision on Highway 195.
Eileen Hall, 80, of Moscow, was driving south on the highway Thursday with 81-year-old passenger, Frederick Hall, also of Moscow.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the car drove off the roadway and after over correcting, it crossed the northbound lane, hit the embankment and came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
Both Eileen and Frederick were taken to Pullman Hospital with injuries.
Washington State Patrol lists the wheels going off the roadway as the cause of the accident.