Two people killed, one injured in shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

COMMERCE, Texas - Two people are dead and a third has been injured after a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce, according to university police.
Local station NBCDFW reports there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock residence hall on Monday, February 2. A short time later, the school tweeted that two of the victims had died and a third was being treated in the hospital.
Students were warned to take shelter and stay in place while university police investigated the shooting. The order has since been lifted.
No other details about the victims, their identities or the motive behind the shooting have been released.
Classes have been cancelled for the remainder of the day.
