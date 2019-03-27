Police: 4 people shot, 1 detained in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police say two men were killed and a man and woman were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on several vehicles, including a metro bus.

Police say just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect approached a driver in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood. The suspect shot the woman driving, critically injuring her, before walking into the street and firing on a metro bus.

The bus driver was hit by gunfire, but was able to turn the bus around and head away from the gunman.

The suspect then approached a second driver in a Prius, opened fire and killed the driver, according to police.

Police arrived and the suspect climbed into the Prius and fled the scene at a high speed. He hit another car a short distance away, killing the other driver. 

Police were able to take the suspect into custody after a brief standoff. 

Medics took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures where he is currently under police guard. 

Seattle Police say they will release more information as it becomes available. 

