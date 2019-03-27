SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle police say two men were killed and a man and woman were critically injured after a gunman opened fire on several vehicles, including a metro bus.
Police say just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect approached a driver in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood. The suspect shot the woman driving, critically injuring her, before walking into the street and firing on a metro bus.
The bus driver was hit by gunfire, but was able to turn the bus around and head away from the gunman.
The suspect then approached a second driver in a Prius, opened fire and killed the driver, according to police.
Police arrived and the suspect climbed into the Prius and fled the scene at a high speed. He hit another car a short distance away, killing the other driver.
Police were able to take the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.
Medics took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures where he is currently under police guard.
Seattle Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.