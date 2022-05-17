SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Spokane Fire Department, two people are expected to be okay after their raft overturned in the Spokane River.
Rescue teams were able to safely pull them out of the water and are working on clearing the scene now.
Last Updated: May 17 at 6 p.m.
Multiple agencies are responding right now to a reported water rescue near 700 North Division Street.
KHQ has a crew working to get more information.
A viewer sent KHQ an image of an empty "rescue" raft flipped over, taken from over the falls. It's unclear at this time what this means.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.