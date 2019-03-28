NAMPA, Idaho - Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a collision on I-84 west of Nampa.
Idaho State Police say 61-year-old Paul Servatius was driving westbound on I-84 Thursday in a Toyota Camry. Jennifer Loutzenhiser, 42, was also driving westbound in a GMC Terrain.
Loutzenhiser failed to slow for traffic conditions in the area and hit the back of the Camry. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
Loutzenhiser was taken by ambulance to Saint Luke's Nampa Medical Center, according to ISP. Servatius' passenger, 61-year-old Debra Servatius, was also taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The left two lanes of westbound I-84 were blocked for about an hour and a half after the accident.