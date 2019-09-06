SANDPOINT, Idaho - Idaho State Police are now looking for witnesses to a crash on Highway 95 that sent two people to the hospital.
They're asking anyone with information on the crash, which happened at Highway 95 and Salle Road on Friday afternoon, to contact them at *477.
One person had to be taken to the hospital via LifeFlight while another was taken via ground.
At this time, all southbound lanes around milepost 480.5 are blocked.
Travelers are asked to please avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.
