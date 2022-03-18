PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police found 13 dead animals inside an apartment in College Hill after they received a report of a dead dog and ferret inside.
When officers went to the unit at the Ruckus Apartment Complex they saw a dead dog on the floor. Pullman Police Department obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment and found one dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a python, a bearded dragon, and a gecko—all deceased.
Officers also found nine living animals in the apartment, which have been taken to the Washington State University veterinary school for treatment. The Whitman County Humane Society took in the animals that did not need immediate emergency medical attention.
The two residents living inside the apartment have not been arrested, but they may face animal cruelty and neglect charges pending investigation.