PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are investigating after an officer-involved stabbing and shooting on N. 18th Dr. and Pearl Street Saturday night.
Sgt. Warren with the Pasco Police Department said officers were in the area investigating a property crime. During initial contact with a suspect, two officers were stabbed.
Both officers drove themselves to the hospital. The female officer needed stitches to her face, and the male officer was taken into surgery to repair a gash in his arm.
Sgt. Warren told NBC affiliate KNDU that officers fired back following the stabbings, shooting one suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital and into surgery for non-life threatening injuries.
The two officers involved in the stabbing are receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the Pasco Police Department. The conditions and names of the officers stabbed have not been released at this time.
Pasco Police said a shooting happened nearby at the same time, and the department is not sure if the stabbing and shootings are related.
A special investigations unit is now taking over the investigation.
