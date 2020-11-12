SPOKANE, Wash - SCRAPS says two puppies who were left in a plastic bin have died, 5 others are recovering.
According to the agency, on Wednesday an Animal Protection Officer picked up the puppies that had been left in a plastic bin on the side of the road by Cannon and 6th in Spokane.
The dogs were reportedly terrified, freezing and covered in feces and urine. Two of the puppies were in critical condition. They were hospitalized but died several hours later.
SCRAPS said the other 5 puppies are with foster families and are not up for adoption yet.
SCAPS is looking for any information pertaining to these puppies. If you have information call them at (509) 477-2532 or email them at SCRAPS@Spokanecounty.org
