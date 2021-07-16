SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) rescued two people from the Spokane river on Thursday after they fell from their inner-tubes and were hanging onto a rock downstream.
Witnesses say they could hear the two people calling for help and called 911. The SFD activated their Water Rescue Task Force and utilized kayaks and special equipment to access the rafters in the water.
Due to the rugged terrain near the river, the rescue team had to hoist the rafters up to safety. The two rafters were safely removed and evaluated by paramedics. Neither victim required extensive medical treatment.
The SFD says that fortunately both rafters were wearing life jackets and maintained contact with rocks until help arrived. They want to remind boaters to make sure they are always following the basic safety guidelines while out on the water:
- Plan a trip within your capabilities
- Research local hazards and weather
- Create and share a float plan
- Bring essential safety gear
- Dress for immersion
- Don't go solo