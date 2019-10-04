Two roads closed in Bonner County for emergency railroad track repairs

Courtesy Bonner County Emergency Management

 Jessica Thomas

Multiple roads in Bonner County will be closed on Saturday for emergency repairs that need to be made to the railroad tracks. 

According to Bonner County Emergency Management, the following roads will be closed: 

  • Kelso Clagstone Cutoff Rd at the tracks - Saturday, October 5 at 3 p.m. through Monday, October 7 4 p.m.

  • 8300 block of Kelso Lake Rd at the tracks - Monday, October 7 at, 4 p.m. through Monday, October 7 at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, October 8 at 5 p.m. 

