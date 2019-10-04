Multiple roads in Bonner County will be closed on Saturday for emergency repairs that need to be made to the railroad tracks.
According to Bonner County Emergency Management, the following roads will be closed:
Kelso Clagstone Cutoff Rd at the tracks - Saturday, October 5 at 3 p.m. through Monday, October 7 4 p.m.
8300 block of Kelso Lake Rd at the tracks - Monday, October 7 at, 4 p.m. through Monday, October 7 at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, October 8 at 5 p.m.
