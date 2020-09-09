SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sept. 6 around 2:30 p.m., the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a call about a drive-by shooting near North Monroe Street and West Spofford Avenue. When they arrived, SPD found broken glass and eight .22 caliber shell casings.
Witnesses told SPD they saw a white SUV parked on Spofford Avenue with women in both the driver and passenger seat. The witnesses said they saw a gray sedan with a male driver and a passenger pull up to the white SUV. The witnesses then saw the passenger get out and fire multiple shots into the SUV, shattering the back window. Both cars fled the scene.
SPD said at this time, the suspects are unknown and the victims haven't reported the crime.
The day before, on Sept. 5 around 1:30 a.m., SPD was called to respond to a report of gunshots near the 3300 block of North Lacey Street.
A witness told SPD that he was at the back of his home when he heard a man yelling, followed by two gun shots. The witness said there was then silence, followed by 6-7 more gunshots, and then vehicles drove away.
SPD recovered six .22 caliber shell casings and four .45 caliber shell casings from the street. SPD said no victims or suspects have been found.
NOTE: If you have any information regarding either of these incidents please call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and report what you know to police.
