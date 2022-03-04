SPOKANE, Wash. - Two Spokane-area men have been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of children 5-10 years old.
Multiple agencies, including Washington State Patrol’s Eastern Washington Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Spokane Police Department and Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children recovered sexually explicit images of children with evidence of sexual abuse.
The agencies are asking anyone with information regarding the identities of children who were contacted or photographed by Casey Macgregor (Greer) or Tony Bolen.
Here's the charges the suspects are facing:
Tony Bolen was booked into the Spokane County Jail and is being charged with the following crimes:
- RCW 9.68A.070 Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 2nd Degree
- RCW 9.68A.050 Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 2nd Degree
- RCW9.68A040 Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Casey Macgregor (Greer) was booked into the Spokane County Jail and is being charged with the following crimes:
- RCW 9a.44.073 Rape of a Child 1st Degree
- RCW 9a.44.083 Child Molestation 1st Degree
- RCW 9a.44.050 Rape 2nd Degree
- RCW 9.68A.070 Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st and 2nd Degree
- RCW 9.68A.050 Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st and 2nd Degree
- RCW9.68A040 Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact WSP Sergeant Darren Wright at 360-239-0619 or Darren.wright@wsp.wa.gov.