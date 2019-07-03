With the holiday weekend just around the corner, rivers and lakes are going to be filled with people enjoying the warm weather. But, while you're packing snacks and sunscreen, don't forget to pack a life jacket.
Tuesday, on the Spokane River, a man drowned while inner tubing. Fire fighters say he wasn't wearing a life jacket.
But this wasn't the only death from drowning without a life jacket this week. Sunday, a group was boating on the Columbia River, when their boat capsized, and left three people in the water trying to swim to shore. Thankfully, two men fishing nearby said they heard people screaming for help on Marcus Island near Kettle Falls.
"I'll never forget it," Scott Atchley said.
Mike and Scott Atchley said they saw things floating in the lake, a cooler, and a life jacket. They knew something was wrong.
"We just headed up river, as fast as we could go," Scott Atchley said.
Just barely, they saw the top of a man's head in the water. But when they saw his eyes, they knew he was already gone. But then, another man popped up out of the water, so Mike said he grabbed him arms, and pulled him to safety. Mike and Scott said neither was wearing a life jacket.
Water rescue teams, said they see people not wearing life jackets in dangerous situations way too often. Spokane Valley Fire Captain, Craig Warzon, said in Spokane County, it's illegal to not wear a life jacket if you're on anything that moves in the water. This means kayaks, inner tubes, and everything but swimming.
"If the Sheriff's Department catches you, they will fine you," Captain Warzon said.
On the Spokane River, that fine is $76. Captain Warzon said you better be wearing the life jacket, not just carrying it.
As for Mike and Scott, they're still trying to get into contact the man they pulled from the River. The two said if he sees this, they'd like to know how he's doing, and pay their respects for the man they couldn't save.