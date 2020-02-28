COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wash. - A man and woman from Spokane were both hurt in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcycle, driven by 41-year-old Chancey Laughlin, had been heading east on U.S. Highway 12 about 20 miles east of Dayton on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The motorcycle drifted off the roadway to the right and overturned, ejecting Laughlin and 46-year-old Tonya Mortimer, who'd been riding as a passenger.
Both Laughlin and Mortimer were taken to St. Josephs Regional Medical Center for their injuries. Both were said to be wearing helmets at the time.
Drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash and charges against Laughlin are currently pending. The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.