SPOKANE, Wash. - Following an altercation between students that resulted in Spokane Police being called and charges of gross misdemeanor brought against two students, Spokane Public Schools released the following statement:
Four students engaged in a disruption during the lunch period. As the dispute escalated, a loud crowd of students seeking to observe the situation began to form. Administrators deescalated the situation, and several staff members felt the need to call the Spokane Police Department to seek additional support. SPD responded very quickly and are working with administrators to evaluate potential actions against the students who instigated the situation. There was no physical violence, weapons, or disruption to classrooms.
Unfortunately, students gather to observe potential altercations, which is something school staff work to deescalate as quickly as possible. Accounts of the incident vary, as some students are stating it was vastly exaggerated and others indicate concern.
Building administrators evaluate each situation based on factors such as the number of students involved and level of risk to determine when to communicate with individual families versus communication to the entire student body. LC staff have been actively communicating with families. In this situation, there was no physical violence, weapon, or disruption to classrooms.
Last updated on May 6 at 4:15 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ that two students have been charged with gross misdemeanors after police were called by a campus safety officer, reporting a large number of unruly students at Lewis and Clark High School (LCHS).
When SPD arrived at the school, at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, dispatch got another call, this time from an unidentified caller saying the situation was under control. According to an SPD spokesperson, that was not the case. SPD arrived on scene to help get the situation under control.
As for what happened, details are still scarce. According to one LCHS student, who reached out to KHQ, this whole thing was over exaggerated. The student said it all started in the cafeteria, a confrontation between two girls and things escalated from there.
The student also said when others saw the confrontation someone shouted “fight!” According to the student, as the situation escalated it moved out of the cafeteria to the main offices of the building with more than 100 students following excitedly.
That's when SPD stepped in and ended up charging two students with criminal mischief and harassment with threat to hurt.