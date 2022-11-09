SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) have arrested two suspects for the body that was found in Peaceful Valley last month.
26-year-old John Birgen and 27-year-old Randy Slone have been arrested for first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. Birgen is a five time convicted felon including charges for assault, harassment and possession of stolen property. A third suspect is still being searched for.
Earlier this month, the Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim killed was 51-year-old Andy Hernandez. Click here, for previous coverage.
The investigation is still on-going by the Spokane Police Department.