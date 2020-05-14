DEER PARK, Wash. - Two men have been arrested after admitting to Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies they went on a vandalism spree at Deer Park High School, with authorities estimating nearly $20,000 in damages.
Back on Wednesday, May 6, a deputy responded to Deer Park HS regarding a large number of windows appearing to have been broken. The DPHS Principal explained numerous windows had been broken overnight.
Deputies and school administrators investigated the damage at the school as well as other potential criminal acts reported in the Deer Park area that evening.
During the investigation, 21-year-old Brandon Decker and 18-year-old Cortez Moore were identified as two suspects believed to have caused large amount of damage to the school.
On Tuesday, May 12, a deputy interviewed Decker and Moore, with Decker admitting to causing the damage. Decker stated he was very drunk and felt he needed to destroy something.
Decker said he and Moore went to the school, where they broke several windows, entered the school to break more, and threw bricks from the upper to the lower roof, causing more damage.
Moore admitted to being with Decker and breaking one window, but denied causing any roof damage.
Both Decker and Moore were arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief.
"This incident, in addition to other similar incidents, reported the same evening, continues to be investigated. Additional charges and arrests are possible, depending on the information learned.," The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said.
