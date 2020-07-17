SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two suspects have been taken into custody and a victim is in the hospital after a shooting in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the parking lot of Food Mart at 7018 E. Sprague just before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
They learned an argument had taken place between two men. The victim exited his vehicle and the suspect shot him in the upper leg. The suspect then got back in the car he arrived in and a woman drove them away.
Deputies were able to find the suspect vehicle near Trent and Fancher and tried to stop it but the driver continued to flee.
The vehicle was then stopped near Greene and Indiana, where both suspects were taken into custody with the help of Spokane Police officers.
The victim suffered a potentially life-threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.
Major Crimes detectives are continuing the investigation, collecting evidence and working to determine charges. No other citizens or members of law enforcement were hurt during the incident.
