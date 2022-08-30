SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck.
The two SUV passengers were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The truck driver was not injured.
WSP said the rising sun may have played a role in the crash. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors.
One lane of westbound Trent has been reopened.
Last Updated: August 30 at 8:30 a.m.
An accident between a car and a dump truck left at least one person seriously injured Tuesday morning.
The wreck is on the 16017 block of Trent Avenue. The westbound lanes are completely blocked by emergency crews.
A photo tweeted out by Washington State Patrol shows a midsize vehicle completely totalled with fire crews on the scene.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.