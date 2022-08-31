SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the two teenage girls injured in a crash on Trent Avenue on Tuesday are unlikely to survive.
WSP said both girls are still alive and on life support at Sacred Heart and it is unlikely they will recover.
WSP said two teenage girls were injured in a crash after being hit by a dump truck while trying to turn.
“It was almost like a scene from a movie, that’s how I would describe it, like you didn’t believe that was real," Witness Ashley Whitmore said.
Troopers say a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left into a parking lot from Trent Avenue and didn't yield. The car was hit by an oncoming dump truck.
“Then all of a sudden I noticed a cloud of dust and the car flying through the air," Whitmore said.
Whitmore said the car then rolled three times before hitting a pole.
Stangel and her passenger, 17-year-old Kiersten Noel, were taken to Sacred Heart in critical condition.
The driver of the dump truck, 68-year-old Harry Johnson, was treated and released at the scene.
"I witnessed the crash but I tried to avoid looking at everything else, because it was too much," Whitmore said.
Troopers say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Whitmore said her boyfriend, Wyatt, was first on scene, dropping everything to quickly run over to the girls to check their pulse.
Whitmore is a mom, she said after seeing the two young girls crash, she instantly needed to talk to her children.
“I have two boys, seven and almost four, the first thing I did was I called them, and told them I loved them," Whitmore said.
Everything happened so fast, putting life in perspective; showing how quickly things can change.
The westbound lanes of Trent Ave. have been reopened to traffic.
Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck.
The two SUV passengers were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The truck driver was not injured.
WSP said the rising sun may have played a role in the crash. Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as factors.
One lane of westbound Trent has been reopened.
An accident between a car and a dump truck left at least one person seriously injured Tuesday morning.
The wreck is on the 16017 block of Trent Avenue. The westbound lanes are completely blocked by emergency crews.
A photo tweeted out by WSP shows a midsize vehicle completely totaled with fire crews on the scene.
