CALDWELL, Idaho - A report from Idaho State Police says they are investigating a two-vehicle crash east of Caldwell on US20-26 at Madison Rd.
A 2017 Ram pickup hauling a utility trailer was driven by a juvenile with one passenger, heading eat on the highway. The pickup crossed over the center line into the westbound lane, colliding with a 55-year-old woman driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The woman in the Toyota Tacoma died on scene due to her injuries. The two juveniles driving the pickup were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
The crash shut the road down for approximately three hours. It is currently under investigation by Idaho State Police.