IDAHO - Election Day is two weeks away and Idaho is preparing for record voter turnout.
 
There are some key dates to put on your calendar:
  • Oct. 23, this Friday, is the absentee ballot application deadline.
  • Oct. 30 is the day early voting ends.
  • Nov. 3 is election day, polling places close at 8 p.m.
 
One of the biggest local races on the ballot is the senate race. Those candidates include incumbent republican Jim Risch, democratic Paulette Jordan, Ray Writz of the constitution party and independent Natalie Fleming.
 
Senator Jim Risch is running for a third six-year term. The veteran GOP lawmaker is up against democratic candidate Paulette Jordan. She faces an uphill battle in a state that hasn't sent a democrat to the senate since 1974.
 
Another key race to watch is for Idaho's 1st congressional district. It encompasses the western and northern parts of the state and includes the western third of the state capital, Boise and most of its suburbs. For that race, Russ Fulcher is the incumbent, going against democrat Rudy Soto and libertarian Joe Evans. Fulcher was first elected in 2018.

