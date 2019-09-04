AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two women have been taken to the hospital after a crash near the Spokane International Airport.
Authorities say the women's injuries are not life threatening. Authorities are investigating the crash as a failure to yield situation. They also said the driver who hit the women was from out of town and was driving a rental truck.
The crash took place at the intersection of S Flint Road and W Airport Drive on Wednesday morning.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is at the scene gathering more information. This story will be updated as more details become available.