SEATTLE - Utility and fire crews responded to the scene of a huge, flaming gas main in Seattle on Friday.
Residents and business in north Seattle had to be evacuated due to the natural gas leak, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Crews responded to the leak at about 10:50 on Friday, October 11.
Two Puget Sound Energy workers were injured while trying to secure the line and were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings and vehicles from catching fire while crews allowed the fire to burn out.
No other injuries have so far been reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.