SANDPOINT, Idaho - A 2-year-old boy was killed during a house fire in Sandpoint Saturday.
According to a Facebook post by the City of Sandpoint, two adults in the house awoke to flames and found the home already fully engulfed. After escaping from a second story window, they were able to call for help.
Crews responded to a house at 620 E. Mountain View Drive in North Sandpoint and were told that a 2-year-old boy was still in the house. The adults had been unable to reach him due to the fire.
When firefighters were able to reach him, he was already deceased in his upstairs bedroom, according to the post.
A state fire marshal was on scene early Saturday morning to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.