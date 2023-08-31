ALMIRA, Wash. – “Believe all things are possible.”
When the joint elementary and middle school in the small town of Almira was burned to the ground on October 12, 2021, the only thing left standing was a sign reading, “believe all things are possible.”
All things, including rebuilding the school from the ground up in just 22 months, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon.
“We saw a lot of the kids roaming the halls this afternoon, and there were all smiles,” Superintendent Dan Read said. “They’re just happy to have a school back.”
Immediately following the fire, students went into online learning for a week before entering temporary classrooms at the local community center and church for about three months. Then, the school district created a portable campus on football fields while they waited for a new school to be built. Now, Almira’s 135 students will have a new and improved school.
“We have a lot more space, about 12,000 more square feet,” Read said. “In the previous building, we had people meeting in the janitor’s closets to help students.”
As Almira’s students look towards the future in their brand-new building, the community keeps an eye on the past, paying homage to the 69-year-old burned building and all that was lost inside.
“I hope they see some history of Almira – (the) town and history and what our community is like,” Read said. “We lost a lot of history. All our composites in the halls with all the people that graduated for many, many years are gone. So we hope to show some of the history."