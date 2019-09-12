Two Dutch YouTubers were arrested and charged with trespassing on Area 51 in Nevada on September 10.
According to Nye County Sheriff's Office, responding deputies found a car parked near a security gate three miles inside the ground of the Nevada National Security Site.
The trespassers were identified as 21-year-old Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep and 20-year-old Ties Granzier.
Deputies found several cameras, computers and a drone in their car. Deputies searched the cameras finding footage of the Nevada National Security Site.
Both were booked into Nye County Detention Center.
Granzier has over 730,000 subscribers and Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep has 310,000 subscribers.