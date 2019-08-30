PULLMAN, Wash.- Three; the number is more than just a jersey. For players, the loss of a teammate has made them stronger.
It's been nearly two years since the death of WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
And Hilinski's Hope, the foundation created in his honor continues to advocated for mental illness.
With it Tyler's memory lives on as his impact on people only grows.
In a recent interview with our partners at The Spokesman-Review, new Washington State University starting quarterback, Anthony Gordon's father Ryan, says he thinks the guy who helped Gordon the most was Tyler Hilisnki.
Just one example as athletes at WSU continue to play for Tyler and advocate for others like him struggling with mental health.
For fans of the sport, the platform built by Tyler now connects those most vulnerable with resources they need.
As for the Hilisnki family, the LA times reports they are headed back to Hawaii to spread some of Tyler's ashes.
This will be the second time they do so. It was one of Tyler's favorite places.
Three. A symbol of hope. A symbol of help.
Both on and off the field the memory of Tyler Hilisnki continues to have an impact.
For all of the Cougs out there, the first cougar football Saturday of the season is just hours away and you'll be sure to see fans and players wave the flag and hold up three in honor of Tyler.
So far, $317,835 has been raised for Hilisnki's Hope and over$25,000 of which has been raised by student led events at WSU.
To donate to Hilisnki’s Hope, visit their website, https://hilinskishope.org/
If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).