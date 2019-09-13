A judge has ordered Tyler Rambo's bond set at $1 million dollars.
Rambo is accused of firing a weapon in a crowd following a fireworks show in Coeur d'Alene on July 4th. He reportedly fled the scene and then shot towards police when they gave chase. Police say he was shot multiple times by officers in City Park.
Prosecutors also argued when they arrested Rambo on Wednesday night, guns and drugs were found in the car. Then when police served the warrant yesterday, more weapons were found in his home @KHQLocalNews— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) September 13, 2019
At hearing Friday afternoon the judge also ordered Rambo to not contact any of the victims, go within a mile radius of Coeur d'Alene Police and not leave the state of Idaho unless for medical treatment.
Rambo is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, and juvenile runaway, according to Kootenai County Jail.