COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Tyler Rambo, the suspect at the center of a Fourth of July shooting at Coeur d'Alene City Park, has filed a $9 million tort claim against the city, the police department and multiple police officers.
The claim alleges the agencies failed to adequately train, educate, supervise and direct the officers working for the Coeur d'Alene Police Department and that their actions have left Rambo permanently disabled and with weekly medical expenses.
According to the claim, which KHQ obtained from an anonymous source, said that when officers encountered Rambo in the park on the night of July 4, 2019, they tased him without warning while his hands were in the air.
The claim alleges that Rambo's firearm unintentionally discharged as a result of being tased, which caused a complete seizure and loss of muscle control. From there, officers opened fire, hitting Rambo several times.
He subsequently lost both of his legs and will need assisted living, physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to the claim. The cost of which is quoted in the documents as being in excess of $3,000 a week.
The claim states that due to Rambo's estimated life expectancy, the damages he uncured from the shooting will be in excess of $9 million during his lifetime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.